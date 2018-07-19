https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Reception-to-open-Mindscapes-13083176.php
Reception to open ‘Mindscapes’
Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open its next exhibit and sale, “Mindscapes,” with a reception July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The show, which will run through Sept. 1, will feature works by Sebastian Tillinger.
The show may be seen at the South Street gallery Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.
View Comments