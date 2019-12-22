Reception to open McEnaney art show

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an exhibit, “Journeys, A Retrospective,” with a reception Jan. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The reception will include light fare and refreshments, as well as live jazz music.

The show, which will run through Feb. 9, will feature watercolors by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown.

The exhibit will include a wide range of work, mixing traditional detailed images from her travels both near and far, with more vivid, imaginative abstract pieces.

The gallery’s display will follow the artist’s path through florals, still life, sacred stone structures, and more recently, imaginary intuitive images.

Prior to becoming a fine artist, McEnaney spent several decades working in technical illustration and advertising as well as book jacket and graphic design.

She has a degree in applied arts from Fashion Institute of Technology, University of Connecticut, and The New York School of Interior Design.

She is a watercolor instructor at The Wethersfield Academy for the Arts in Wethersfield, Arts Escape in Southbury, and privately in Newtown.

She also sits on the Board of Directors for the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club in New York and has won multiple awards for her work in watercolor.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003 or visit www.thesmithystore.com.