Reception to open Lerner show

Minor Memorial Library on South Street in Roxbury will open its next exhibit and sale, featuring hand-cut collages by Susan Lerner, with a reception Feb. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, “All Over the Map,” will run through March 16.

Using vintage maps, globes, atlases, books and vinyl record albums, Lerner creates surreal collages that are combinations of reality and fantasy. Fascinated by maps beginning when she was a child, she sees maps - their lines, their colors, their symmetry - as guideposts to an imaginary world that is both “meditative and stimulating.”

Lerner’s collages have anchored group and solo shows locally and around the world and have been featured in numerous magazines

The show may be seen at the South Street gallery Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.