Reception to open Lasar, Macdonald show

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit of works by Nancy Lasar and Carroll Macdonald with a reception Aug. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, which will run through Sept. 28, will feature line drawings, often incorporating collage elements, by Lasar and oil paintings by Macdonald.

In addition to her drawings, Lasar will display recent prints on paper and prints mounted to small panels with encaustic wax.

Several books dedicated to Lasar’s work, including “Nancy Lasar: A Survey 1972-2012” and the newly published “Singular and Serial: Contemporary Monotype and Monoprints” by Catherine Kiernan and Ashley Rooney, reveal why Lasar is considered a master in her field.

M acdonald, who often paints in plein air, is inspired and influenced by nature: trees, gardens, water, skies and weather.

Her 2018 solo exhibit at the Century Association in New York City was just one of several solo and group shows there and in Connecticut that have featured her work.

She is an active member of the Washington Art Association, having served on its board.

For information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.