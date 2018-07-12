Reception to open Kroeger show

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit of works by Herbert Kroeger with a reception July 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The show, which will feature Kroeger’s paintings, will run through Aug. 22.

Kroeger began formal training in figure drawing and painting at age twelve. He then studied painting and graphic design at Syracuse University School of Fine Art and Pratt Institute School of Art.

In 1964, at the age of 25, he had a solo show of his paintings at the Galerie De Nus in New York City.

After an unfortunate fire destroyed most of his paintings, Herb worked as a graphic designer for international clients for 40 years. Since retiring in 2003 he has returned to his first love, painting.

He has exhibited locally at the Kent and Washington Art Associations and at the Eric Sloane Museum.

The library is located in Sherman Center.