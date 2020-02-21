Reception to open KAA student show

The Kent Art Association will open its 28th annual student show Feb. 29 with a reception from 2 to 4 pm.

Following the reception, the show will also be open March 1 and 7-8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the 21 South Main St. gallery.

The show will feature works by students in area public and private high schools.

Schools that have participated in the past include South Kent School, Kent School, Maplebrook School, The Gunnery, Marvelwood School,

Housatonic Valley Regional High School, and Millbrook High School and the Trinity Pawling School in New York.

The gallery is located at 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989 or visit www.kentart.org.