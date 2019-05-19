Reception to open KAA show

The Kent Art Association will open its Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show May 25 with an opening reception at 2 p.m. and presentation of awards at 3 p.m.

The show will run through June 9, with the gallery open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. and May 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Elected Artist is the highest status of membership offered by the Kent Art Association and is given to a select group of artists whose work has been accepted in at least two juried shows in the past three years and who have submitted an application for Elected Artist status.

The applicants are then required to submit three examples of their work to a panel of artists who view it and then vote on whether to accept or reject the application.

Elected Artist means that the artist’s work consistently meets the high standards of quality set by the KAA for its members.

Judges for this show are Linda McMillian and Lisa DeFeo

A solo show is awarded to the winner of Best in Show at the previous year’s Presidents Juried Show.

The 2018 winner, photographer Judith Secco of Bantam, will exhibit a collection of her digitally enhanced photographs in the Aiken Room on the first floor of the gallery.

Secco is an avid self-taught photographer who began with an in-home darkroom and later realized a passion for digital photography.

She developed her own technique using textures and layers that gives her images of nature a unique quality.

Her work is a balance between photography and fine art.

Secco has won numerous awards for her work, which has been shown throughout New England.

For more information, call the gallery at 21 South Main St., at 860-927-3989.