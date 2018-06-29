Reception to open KAA juried president’s show

The Kent Art Association will open its juried president’s show, the biggest show of the season, June 30 with a gala reception and awards presentation from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, which will run through July 22, attracts exhibitors from all over New England.

A jury of KAA members accept submitted artwork.

A total of $2,200 in cash awards and 13 categories will be distributed, as well as a “Best in Show” award, which includes the opportunity for a solo show during the 2019 elected artists show.

The two judges for the president’s show are Paul Gould and Erin Nazzaro.

On display on the front lawn is “1920s Flapper,” created by W. David Herman Gallery in honor of the gallery’s 95th anniversary.

The next show, “Members 2,” will open Aug. 4.

In addition, Amy Lansing of the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme will present the third lecture in the gallery’s series, “Discovering Our Founders,” July 14 at 3 p.m.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For information, call 860-927-3989.