Reception to open Garland exhibit

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit of paintings and children’s books by New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Michael Garland with a reception Jan. 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The show at the 1 Sherman Center library will run through March 13.

Inspired by beautiful and interesting things, Garland has written and illustrated 39 children’s picture books and illustrated more than 40 books by other authors many of which have received awards.

His work has received many honors and is frequently included in the Society of Illustrators and the Original Art of Children's book show, as well as annuals from print, graphics and communications arts magazines.

Recently, Garland was included on the list of the top 100 Irish Americans by Irish American Magazine.

In addition to his books, his illustrations have been featured on the cover of Forbes, Fortune and Newsweek magazines as well as bestselling novels.

The author has illustrated bestselling picture books by celebrity authors like James Patterson and Gloria Estefan.

Garland’s illustrations for Patterson’s “SantaKid” were the inspiration for Sak’s Fifth’s Avenue’s Christmas holiday window display in New York City.

The library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the library at 860-354-2455.