Reception to open ‘Four Walls, Four Artists’ show

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens has announced it will open an exhibit, “Four Walls, Four Artists,” Oct. 17 with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m.

The artists — Jen Abbott-Tillou, Nancy Lasar, Polly Roberts, and Katie Re Scheidt — will attend the reception at various times at the park located at 1 Green Hill Road.

The show will run through Nov. 11.

A self-taught artist, having taken dozens of art classes in Boston, Mass., and New England, Abbott-Tillou has been creating sculpture and mobiles from copper, driftwood, found objects, industrial and modern materials for over three decades.

A physical therapist by trade, her work is informed by anatomy, kinesiology and the ways the human body presents.

Her work reflects her female experience, including violence and religious conflict, while also capturing a sensual whimsy.

Selling privately over the years, her work can be found in many private collections across New England.

Working with images observed from nature, Lasar uses drawing, painting and printmaking processes.

Critics have described her work as “drawing with light”, “condensed energy and flow”, “calm and crazy” and “organized chaos”. Through layering and erasing, Lasar emphasizes the interconnectedness of life with a sense of dynamic movement - addressing issues of transformation and time. Having exhibited widely throughout the Northeast and internationally, her work may be found in many corporate and private collections.

Lasar has received numerous awards and grants including two Individual Artists Fellowships in Connecticut.

A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in painting, Roberts will show a collection of her landscape works in oils, all of which she painted locally in Washington, depicting farms and hayfields.

“I have always been drawn to landscapes, transfixed by the sense of place and continuity,” she said.

“As a plein-air painter, the meditative state of looking at the natural world with the intention of conveying its beauty gives me great happiness and solace,” she said.

Abstractionist painter, ré Scheidt, embraces her art as a form of therapy.

Much like improv, her canvases are largely unscripted and often left in a state of dynamic incompletion. Scheidt’s use of color is both candid, lending a lush choreography to her work - a style that resonates with her collectors.

“It’s about letting ideas flow with the suspension of judgment,” she said.

On exhibit will be a series of paintings that explores the concept of “sitting still.”

Scheidt’s work can be found in private collections worldwide and is represented by several galleries along the East Coast.