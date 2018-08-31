Reception to open Brody, Gugnoni show

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will exhibit works by Lisa Brody of South Kent and Daniel Gugnoni or Litchfield Sept. 1 through Oct. 14.

A reception with the artists will be held Sept. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will feature large-scale landscape paintings by Brody and meticulously crafted furniture and mobiles by Gugnoni.

The gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy at 10 Main St.

For more information, call 860-868-9003.