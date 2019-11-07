Reception to open Adzema show

The Hen’s Nest Gallery in Washington Depot will on Nov. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. hold a reception to celebrate an exhibit of paintings of Robert Adzema of West Cornwall. The show will run through the rest of the month.

Adzema’s plein air watercolor paintings are in public collections in Canada, the city of New York, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, among others, as well as in private collections.