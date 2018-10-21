Reception to open Adkins exhibit

The Gregory James Gallery on Route 202 in New Milford will open an exhibit, “From the Mountains to the Shore: The Transcendence of New England Moments,” with a reception Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The show, which will run through Dec. 31, will feature new oil paintings by Thomas Adkins of Southbury.

The exhibit will showcase some of the artist’s favorite places, including the Litchfield Hills, northern Vermont, the Midcoast of Maine, Monhegan Island and Cape Code.

“First Fire,” depicting an isolated farm with wisps of smoke coming from the chimney as the morning light takes hold, is among the standout works in the show.

When it was exhibited in the 26th annual Associate Artist Show at the Lyme Art Association, juror Kristen Bach said, “The sky is dramatic and quiet at the same time. There is life in it. Cozy but not overly romantic. Straightforward. Tells a peaceful & beautiful story. Incredibly well-executed painting.”

Adkins has won numerous awards, including first place in Lyme Art Association’s 2016 New England Landscape Invitational, the People’s Choice Award in the association’s New England Landscape 2017 exhibit, and the 2015 People’s Choice Award from the prestigious New Britain Museum Of American Art, where he has a painting in the permanent collection.

“My goal is to capture that fleeting moment in time when atmospheric conditions and lighting, along with the natural design in nature, seem to bring a bit of magic to the landscape,” the artist said. “It has an effect on me and that’s what I try to share with people.”

Adkins is a plein air painter, meaning his oil paintings begin with small (up to 16-by-20 inch) studies done on location. He composes the larger works in his studio with sketches, additional studies, and memory impressions all playing roles in the final compositions.

“Creating a painting is not about copying a subject, it’s more about transferring your feeling and thoughts, your first impression and something about yourself to the canvas,” Adkins has said.

“In landscape painting, you’re not painting an object like a portrait, you’re composing a color and compositional score, not unlike a musical score, and hopefully your viewers will have felt that experience,” he said.

Painting excursions for the new works in the exhibit took Adkins all over New England.

His artwork has been exhibited throughout the U.S. and Adkins a member of many prestigious artist organizations, such as Salmagundi Art Club in New York, Oil Painters of America, and the Connecticut Plein Air Painters Society. He is a Signature Member of The Lyme Art Association was also recently named to the board of the Hudson Valley Art Association.

For more information on the exhibit, call the Gregory James Gallery at 860-354-3436.