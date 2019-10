Reception to launch open show

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will kick off its open show, which will run Oct. 3-27, with a reception Oct. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The show will feature cash prizes, including $500 for best in show.

Christopher Magadini, an impressionist landscape oil painter, from Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., is the guest judge.