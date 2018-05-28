Reception to launch Lasar exhibit

The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury will open an exhibit, “Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations,” with a reception June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, which will run through Sept. 28, will feature works by Nancy Lasar of Washington.

The reception will coincide with the state’s 14th annual open house day.

Lasar has explored multiple kinds of media often combining and re-combining to create hybrid effects and crosspollinations of form.

She has exhibited her abstract works widely, and is known for her adventurous lines as well as her techniques which combine printmaking, painting, drawing, and photography.

Paint and print could overlay an original digital composition, and monotype grounds when dried on mylar could act as negatives for black and white photographs in the darkroom.

Some of the work evolved from collaborations with her artist/filmmaker brother, John Davis of Nova Scotia, Canada, in unique abstract photography that was further worked on by Lasar after being digitally printed by Still River Editions

The exhibit also contains cliché verre prints from mylar plates hand-worked by Lasar and printed by Catherine Vanaria of Still River Editions (then Connecticut Photographics).

The gallery is located at 128 East Liberty St. and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.