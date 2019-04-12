Reception to launch KAA juried show

The Kent Art Association will kick off its annual spring juried show April 13 with a gala reception at 2 p.m. and an awards presentation at 3 p.m. at the KAA’s Gallery at 21 South Main St. The show will run through May 12.

A panel of two judges, Andrew Richards, chairman of the Visual Arts Department at The Gunnery in Washington, and award-winning Kent sculptor Denis Curtis will determine the award winners in a number of categories.

More than $1,000 in awards will be presented at the show.

Richards is both an artist and a teacher, and three of his students from the Gunnery won awards at the KAA Student Show in March.

He has won numerous awards for his own work, which he said “has changed dramatically in the past few years as I turned to new materials and methods of working.”

“Recycled materials and old rotten trees are for me new and interesting materials to work with artistically,” he said. “My oil paintings with recycled screens have an environmental theme to them.”

A native of Northwestern Connecticut, Curtis has a diploma in technical drawing and a bachelor’s degree in applied arts, with a concentration in art history.

His work with welded steel and bronze, featuring oversize animals in motion such as rearing horses, pouncing cats and trumpeting elephants, can be seen cavorting on the lawn at his Kent residence, Sculpturedale.

The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.