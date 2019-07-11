Reception to celebrate two shows at Seven Hearths

The Kent Historical Society is presenting two new exhibits at the Seven Hearths Museum at 4 Studio Hill Road through Aug. 31. An opening reception will be held July 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. The first exhibit, “Faces of the Past: Portraits by George Laurence Nelson,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of artist George Laurence Nelson’s purchase of Seven Hearths, and features some of his work that is rarely displayed. The second is actually the unveiling of restoration work that has been done in The Fur Trading Post on the second floor since the museum was last open in the summer of 2017. Above is one of Nelson’s portraits. less The Kent Historical Society is presenting two new exhibits at the Seven Hearths Museum at 4 Studio Hill Road through Aug. 31. An opening reception will be held July 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. The first exhibit, ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Seven Hearths Photo: Courtesy Of Seven Hearths Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Reception to celebrate two shows at Seven Hearths 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Kent Historical Society is presenting two new exhibits at the Seven Hearths Museum at 4 Studio Hill Road through Aug. 31.

An opening reception will be held July 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The exhibits will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

The first exhibit, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of artist George Laurence Nelson’s purchase of Seven Hearths, will showcase some of his work that is rarely displayed.

Nelson was a multi-talented 20th century artist, whose creations included oils, watercolors, pencil and much more.

In his day, Nelson was considered one of the top ten lithographers in the country, but he made his money painting portraits.

“Faces of the Past: Portraits by George Laurence Nelson” features a variety of these works, ranging from his own family to New York Society members to a young Kent farm boy.

It includes one portrait of his brother that the society just acquired at auction a few weeks ago, and the heartbreaking story behind it will be told in the exhibit.

The second opening is actually the unveiling of restoration work that has been done in The Fur Trading Post on the second floor since the museum was last open in the summer of 2017.

A missing original wall between two parts of the post has been re-created with hand-made lath and all the walls have been plastered.

Period items have been acquired, beginning the effort to fully furnish and bring to life both the Daniel Beebe office and the adjacent pelt room.

This is a rare opportunity to see how an 18th/early 19th century New England commercial operation might have functioned.

The Society is looking for volunteer docents to greet people at the museum. The position does not require giving guided tours.

Interested individuals should email curator@kenthistoricalsociety.org