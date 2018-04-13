https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Reception-to-celebrate-Newman-art-12823464.php
Reception to celebrate Newman art
Published 12:00 am, Friday, April 13, 2018
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of art by Ella T. Newman of New Milford through May 31, and will include a reception April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit features watercolor landscapes, flowers and still lives.
The library is located at 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.
