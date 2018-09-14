Reception set for Conant exhibit

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is presenting an exhibit, “The Way of Water,” through Oct. 20, and will include an artist’s reception Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show features oil paintings by Joanne Conant, whose works provide views of the sea with the clouds and the wind currents that move the water. The show may be seen at the South Street gallery Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.