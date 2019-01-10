Reception planned for Re Scheidt show

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury through Feb. 24.

A reception, including live jazz music, wine and refreshments, will be held Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Before life as an artist, Scheidt worked on Wall Street for 12 years, and in 2010 moved to Litchfield County with her husband where they raise their two children.

Scheidt paints in her studio, “The Fauve Barn,” and has developed a strong commission business over the past six years, focusing on custom abstracts as well as portraiture and nudes.

Her work can be found in private collections throughout the world.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St.

For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003.