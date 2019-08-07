Reception for clay artists show set

Works by six members of the Connecticut Clay Artists, a group of professional potters, will be featured at Gallery 25 in New Milford through the rest of the month.

The show will be open Thursdays and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An opening reception with the artists will be held Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located on the railroad station on Railroad Street.

The reception will coincide with the town Art Walk, which will feature artists who will demonstrate and sell their work at downtown businesses.

Participating artists will include Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman .

Gallery 25 is located at 11 Railroad St., in the historic train station.

For information, visit CCA’s website at connecticutclayartists.org and the gallery’s website at gallery25ct.org, or call 860-355-6009.