The Burnham Library in Bridgewater will open an exhibit, “Tara Finneran: Recent Works,” Nov. 18 and offer a reception Nov. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show, which will run through Dec. 28, will feature oil and acrylic paintings by the Bridgewater resident, whose work is shown above. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.