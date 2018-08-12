Rec vehicle driver flees stop, strikes conservation officer

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a state conservation officer was injured when a person on a recreational vehicle he stopped struck him while fleeing.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer stopped a group of people operating off highway recreational vehicles on a trail around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Derry. Authorities say as the officer was getting off his trail bike, one of vehicle operators began to flee and struck him. The person was later identified as a minor.

The conservation officer was taken to Parkland Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The Derry Police Department is investigating the accident.