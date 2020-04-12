Rebuild Day postponed to May 16

Rebuilding Together Litchfield County in New Milford has postponed its work day until May 16.

Rebuild Day usually takes place the last Saturday in April but has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebuilding Together aims to preserve and revitalize homes for low-income residents,

The work schedule includes houses in the area that need plumbing, roofing, carpentry repairs, gutters, windows and more. Applicants include low-income elderly, or families with young children, who need help making their homes safe, dry and warm.

The Rebuilding team completes a “25 assessment” that looks for important safety factors like safe steps, handrails, smoke detectors and special needs of the homeowners, all of which is given to the house captain who makes plans for his team of volunteers for the day.

All plumbing, electrical and skilled work is overseen by qualified tradesmen.

Funding for Rebuilding Together comes from USDA, private contributors and grants.

For more information, or to get an application, visit Rebuildingtogetherlitchfield.org or call 860-350-2290.