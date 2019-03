Rebekahs to serve corned beef

Palm Rebekah Lodge #43 in New Milford will hold a corned beef dinner March 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The dinner, to be held at the Odd Fellows Hall at 25 Danbury Road (Route 7), will cost $14 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Takeout will be available.