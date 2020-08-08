Rebehn named director of Rebuilding Together chapter

Rebuilding Together Litchfield County has named Nancy Rebehn of Bantam as the new executive director.

Rebuilding Together Litchfield County has named Nancy Rebehn of Bantam as the new executive director.

The Litchfield County chapter is the local affiliate of the national organization.

The group provides essential home repairs for seniors, people with disabilities, and homeowners in need. The goal is to make homes safe, warm and dry for homeowners who are unable to complete the repairs themselves..

Rebehn started working for the USDA, Rural Development, in 1988 and retired from her career there as a loan specialist on Jan. 1, 2019.

She began volunteering with Rebuilding Together Litchfield County in 2019, joined the Board of Directors in 2018, and was named executive director Sept. 2, 2019.

For more information about Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, to apply for assistance or to volunteer, visit www.rebuilidngtogetherlitchfield.org or call 203-240-9666.