Real estate course set in New Milford
The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors will offer a Connecticut real estate licensing 60-hour course beginning May 13 in New Milford.
Classes will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with no class on Memorial Day, May 27. The exam date will be on or about June 20.
Registration, including books, is $425. For more information, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net or http://fabrealestateschool.com/enroll-now/.
