Real estate course set in New Milford

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors will offer a Connecticut real estate licensing 60-hour course beginning Feb. 26 in New Milford.

Classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with no class March 29.

The exam will be on or about April 5.

Registration, including books, is $425.

For more information, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net or http://fabrealestateschool.com/enroll-now/.