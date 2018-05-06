https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Real-estate-course-set-in-New-Milford-12879692.php
Real estate course set in New Milford
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors will offer a Connecticut real estate licensing 60-hour course beginning May 14 in New Milford.
Classes will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with no classes May 28 or June 5.
The exam will be held on or about June 25.
Registration, including books, is $425.
For more information, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net or http://fabrealestateschool.com/enroll-now/.
