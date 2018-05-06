Real estate course set in New Milford

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors will offer a Connecticut real estate licensing 60-hour course beginning May 14 in New Milford.

Classes will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with no classes May 28 or June 5.

The exam will be held on or about June 25.

Registration, including books, is $425.

For more information, call 860-355-0994 or email greater.new.milford@snet.net or http://fabrealestateschool.com/enroll-now/.