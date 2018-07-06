Reading program under way in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is offerings its “Libraries Rock” summer reading program through July 28.

The program features reading, prizes, free raffle tickets, movies and live entertainment.

Offerings will include “Caravan Puppets: The Musical,” an interactive puppet show, July 7 at 11:30 a.m.; “Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Musical Petting Zoo,” a hands-on musical extravaganza, July 21 at 11:30 a.m.; “Bring the Hoopla,” a high-energy hoop class, July 28 at 11:30 a.m.; and “Fun with Rhymes,” a high-energy drumming program, June 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Events will include movies and popcorn Mondays at 4 p.m., story time Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m., story time with books, songs, bubbles and crafts Fridays at 11 a.m. and a special program Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.