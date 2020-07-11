Reading program to aid food bank

New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.

The library and its children’s and young adult department will donate $1 to the New Milford Food Bank when a child reads for five days.

After the fifth day, the library will donate $1 toward a $500 goal, and a child’s name will appear on the castle located on the front doors of the library.

In other news the children’s and young adult department will offer an online reading program, with the theme “Imagine Your Story,” this summer.

The program, READsquared, logs reading and has fun games for all ages from pre-K through teen.

Kids will receive online badges and be entered to win one of the grand prizes.

The program runs through Aug. 16.

Registration is available at nmpl.readsquared.com or by downloading the READsquared app.

For more information, call 860-355-1191 or email Sue Ford at sford@biblio.org.