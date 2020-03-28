Reader submissions sought during coronavirus outbreak
We want to hear from you!
The Greater New Milford Spectrum is looking for reader contributions for a variety of features in upcoming editions of the paper.
We are living in unusual times during this coronavirus pandemic.
We are all feeling the added strains of: working remotely or working as an essential worker, raising children while working from home, living alone, social distancing, shopping for groceries and other goods, participating in recreational activities in new ways, caring for loved ones near and far (many of whom may suffer from underlying medical conditions and may be more vulnerable to the virus), worrying about how to make ends meet without steady income, and so much more.
The residents of The Greater New Milford area are resilient and have much to offer our neighbors, despite the fact we should maintain social distance.
We want to hear from you, and show the community what you and your loved ones are doing during this time.
Here’s what we are looking for:
Be sure to include the child’s name, age, school and town of residence.
Be sure to include the child’s name, age, school and town of residence, and include the name of the character, and the name of the book and author.
All reader submissions, including jpgs, should be emailed to Spectrum Editor Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.
All submissions will be reviewed, though not all may be published.
For a list of updated contributions sought, periodically check out our “New Milford Spectrum” Facebook page and upcoming editions of The Spectrum.