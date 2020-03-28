Reader submissions sought during coronavirus outbreak

We are living in unusual times during this coronavirus pandemic.

We are all feeling the added strains of: working remotely or working as an essential worker, raising children while working from home, living alone, social distancing, shopping for groceries and other goods, participating in recreational activities in new ways, caring for loved ones near and far (many of whom may suffer from underlying medical conditions and may be more vulnerable to the virus), worrying about how to make ends meet without steady income, and so much more.

The residents of The Greater New Milford area are resilient and have much to offer our neighbors, despite the fact we should maintain social distance.

We want to hear from you, and show the community what you and your loved ones are doing during this time.

Here’s what we are looking for:

Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to submit artwork based on two themes: what a child is doing at home to stay busy and what a child misses about being at school.

Be sure to include the child’s name, age, school and town of residence.

Students in grades three through five are invited to draw a picture of a character from a book they recently read, and include a few sentences explaining why they liked the book.

Be sure to include the child’s name, age, school and town of residence, and include the name of the character, and the name of the book and author.

Teachers in both public and private schools are invited to submit their reflections on what it’s like being a teacher and not working in a classroom with students, or other reflective pieces.

School lunch menus are no longer necessary to post on the refrigerator since schools are closed, but what about sharing some of a family’s favorite lunches, or tips on how to make homemade lunches more engaging for the whole family?

Photographs of how families are engaging in online learning.

All reader submissions, including jpgs, should be emailed to Spectrum Editor Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com.

All submissions will be reviewed, though not all may be published.

