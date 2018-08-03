Rauner vetoes ban on rebate-card dormancy fees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has rejected legislation that would prohibit retailers from charging fees on rebate cards.

The Republican vetoed the measure Friday. It would have banned merchants and banks that issue rebate cards to consumers from charging maintenance or dormancy fees .

The legislation was sponsored by Chicago Democrats Theresa Mah in the House and Cristina Castro in the Senate. Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-ikz) endorsed it.

Rauner says so-called post-issuance fees are a way for businesses to recoup the expenses of maintaining rebate accounts until consumers use them. He says federal regulations require rebate offers to clearly explain terms and fees. Banning them would hurt Illinois merchants' ability to compete with those in other states and companies would likely disqualify Illinois consumers from participation.

The bill is HB4922 .