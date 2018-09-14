Raspberry festival set in Sherman

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its 11th annual raspberry festival Sept. 15-16 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Six small plates of food and desserts prepared with farm-grown raspberries will be served: chocolate ganache pie with raspberries; raspberry sweet and sour meatballs; Monte Cristo crepes with raspberry sauce; raspberry elderberry sorbet; Victorian sponge cake; and mixed green salad with roasted pecans, blue cheese and raspberry vinaigrette.

Each plate of food will cost $5.

Live music by Martin Meyer will be performed Sept. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. and by the Blue Yodels Sept. 16 from to 4 p.m. each day at the 32 Route 37 East farm.

Free farm winery and field tours will be held each day. The festival is a child and dog friendly event.