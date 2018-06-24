Rare telephone exhibit set at AMEICO

AMEICO in New Milford will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the building in which it is situated with a special exhibition of rare telephones.

The building at 29 Church St., now home to AMEICO’s contemporary design store and gallery, was originally built by the Southern New England Telephone company in 1917-18 to house the equipment and switchboards for the growing local telephone clientele of New Milford and the surrounding towns.

An exhibit of rare telephones belonging to local collectors Mark Berghold and Nancy A. Davis, the earliest examples of which would have been found in households when 29 Church St., was constructed will be on display June 30 through Oct. 31.

The exhibition will also provide an overview of the growing importance of the telephone in New Milford a hundred years ago.

AMEICO (www.ameico.com) specializes in importing and distributing modern and contemporary industrial design.

Founded by Peter Kahane in 1995, it chose to purchase and restore 29 Church St. in 2012 to house its operations and display its product for the public.

The business is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.