Rapid City to review business restrictions due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Council is deciding whether to leave business restrictions due to the coronavirus in place for another month or leave the option open to business owners.

The council passed emergency restrictions at the end of April that required restaurants, bars and other businesses serving customers to engage in certain practices meant to slow the spread of the virus. That includes cutting capacity in half, configuring tables to meet social distancing guidelines and requiring face masks for food service workers.

The council is scheduled to discuss the options Monday, the Rapid City Journal reported. If extended, the restrictions would stay in place until July 10.

Meanwhile, state health department officials reported Saturday that a woman in her 50s from Pennington County is the 75th person in the state to die from the virus. It is the eighth COVID-19 death in the county, which includes Rapid City.

The update showed 91 new positive tests, lifting the state’s total to 5,833.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.