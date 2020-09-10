Rapid City man indicted for murder in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Rapid City man on a first-degree murder charge in a shooting that investigators say was staged to look like a suicide.

Dion Bordeaux, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Jeanette Jumping Eagle, 22, in Rapid City last January. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head on New Year's Day.

Bordeaux was one of two men in the room at the time of the shooting, investigators said. He was arrested on an unrelated warrant and has remained in custody.

Police say “multiple forensic avenues” led them to believe Bordeaux was responsible for the woman's death. The evidence was presented to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office and then submitted to a grand jury which issued the indictment.