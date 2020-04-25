Rapid City businesses — including restaurants — could reopen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City bars and restaurants are among the businesses that could reopen under a plan that would require social distancing requirements to help protect against the coronavirus.

The city council is scheduled to vote Monday on Mayor Steve Allender's proposal, the Rapid City Journal reported. It would require bars and restaurants to maintain a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and bar stools. Establishments would be allowed to have a maximum of 10 people, or for larger buildings, one customer for every 125 square feet of space,.

Food service employees would also be required to wear masks.

Tony Demaro, owner of Murphy’s Pub & Grill and Kol, said he’s been working with his staff to practice social distancing at the pub and is excited at the possibility of reopening next week.

“If you think about it, we’ll be the first restaurants to open in the county,” he said. “I want to get rid of the fear that keeps people paralyzed at home."

Takeout and delivery at his two businesses haven’t generated enough revenue to sustain being closed much longer, Demaro said.

Justin Henrichsen, owner of Independent Ale House, said it would be difficult to make money under the mayor’s proposed capacity restrictions.