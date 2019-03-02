Ranch in Albany County conserved

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with a ranching family to conserve the 6,650-acre (2,691-hectare) Croonberg Ranch west of Laramie in Albany County.

The conservation easement project was made possible with funding from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to a statement from the two organizations, the Croonberg Ranch conservation project connects and provides unfragmented open space, agricultural land and wildlife habitat between the Medicine Bow National Forest and the Little Laramie River.

The first portion of the ranch was purchased by the Croonberg family in 1917.

The ranch maintains hay production and a cattle herd but includes old livestock camps, corrals and a barn built in the 1930s.