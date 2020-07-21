Raleigh mayor bans late-night alcohol sales amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayor has banned alcohol sales in the city after 11 p.m. in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin signed an executive order Monday announcing the sale ban in bars, restaurants and grocery stores, news outlets reported.

The curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will take effect Wednesday.

According to the order, social distancing and face covering requirements weren't being followed at restaurants and other businesses in the evening and early morning hours.

Baldwin said the curfew could reduce the spread of COVID-19 and “reduce the number of people, especially young people, gathering without masks.”

“As my mom and dad used to tell me, nothing good happens after midnight," Baldwin said.

There are more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, The News & Observer reported.

