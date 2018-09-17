Raise Up New Hampshire announces new campaign for wages

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire group is kicking off a new campaign advocating for increased wages and paid family leave in the state.

Raise Up New Hampshire plans to kick off "Raise the Wage!" Monday afternoon at the State House. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the group will be pushing to raise the minimum wage in New Hampshire — currently $7.25 an hour.

Campaign leader the Rev. John Gregory-Davis says no one should be considered working poor, arguing someone working full time should be able to fully support themselves for the work they do.

Gregory-Davis says wages are an issue to think about in the upcoming November elections.