Rain helps in California fire fight, lightning sparks others Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 12:53 a.m.
1 of5 Lightning strikes over Mt. St. Helena Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Napa county, Calif. Northern California was hit with well over 1,000 strikes during the storm. Fast-moving thunderstorms with lightning and little rain are moving across Northern California and raising the risk of new wildfires in the drought-stricken region. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, a fully involved house burns on Mount Olive Road during the River Fire in Nevada County, Calif. Authorities say a California wildfire that destroyed 142 structures in the Sierra Nevada last month was human-caused, but they are not revealing what led to that conclusion. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, that the River Fire began Aug. 4 in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground in Placer County. (Xavier Mascarenas/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File) Xavier MascareÒas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2021, file photo, the melted metal from a pickup truck's rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park, Calif., home after the River Fire burned through. Authorities say a California wildfire that destroyed 142 structures in the Sierra Nevada last month was human-caused, but they are not revealing what led to that conclusion. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, that the River Fire began Aug. 4 in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground in Placer County.(Elias Funez/The Union via AP, File) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California's massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.
The storms that rolled through Thursday night into Friday were followed by weekend forecasts of clear weather and a warming trend in fire areas into next week.