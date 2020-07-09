https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Race-Against-Hunger-walk-under-way-15392759.php
Race Against Hunger walk under way
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford is offering a Teddy Bear Against Hunger virtual race/walk through July 19.
All donations made through registration will go toward food insecurity in New Milford.
Interested participants will register, pick a race, pick a day and then participate on their own.
Four distances will be offered: 1K, 5K, 5m and 50K.
To learn more, visit www.wcgnm.com.
View Comments