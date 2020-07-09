Race Against Hunger walk under way

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford is offering a Teddy Bear Against Hunger virtual race/walk through July 19.

All donations made through registration will go toward food insecurity in New Milford.

Interested participants will register, pick a race, pick a day and then participate on their own.

Four distances will be offered: 1K, 5K, 5m and 50K.

To learn more, visit www.wcgnm.com.