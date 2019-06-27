Raccoon in Dartmouth tests positive for rabies

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A raccoon captured in Massachusetts has tested positive for rabies.

Dartmouth Animal Control posted on social media on Wednesday that the raccoon that was seen in the Idlewood area of town was taken to a state laboratory where it was tested.

Officials say two baby raccoons were spotted with the animal that tested positive and only one has been caught. Residents were urged not approach the other baby if they spot it, but to call animal control.

Animal control is also urging residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine.