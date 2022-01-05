RIC, CCRI switch to remote learning to start semester

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island announced Wednesday they will start the spring semester with remote classes as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state.

“Due to the expected rise in omicron COVID-19 cases in mid-January, Rhode Island College will begin its spring semester as scheduled on Tuesday, January 18; however, classroom instruction will be predominantly remote for the first three weeks of school," the school posted on its website.