RI urges people to avoid Mashapaug Pond due to harmful algae

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are urging people to avoid contact with Providence's Mashapaug Pond due to harmful blue-green algae.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and state Department of Environmental Management say people should avoid things like fishing, boating and kayaking.

Officials are also warning people not to ingest the water, eat fish from the pond or let their pets drink or swim in the water.

The algae produces toxins that can make humans sick and can be particularly dangerous to animals. People who ingest the harmful water typically experience symptoms including vomiting and nausea, officials say.

Officials say their advisory will be in place until further notice.