Presidents, others praise former President George H.W. Bush

FILE - In this April 21, 2018 file photo, former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

Praise for former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday:

(He) "was a man of the highest character. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad." — Former President George W. Bush

"George H.W. Bush's life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey." — Former President Barack Obama.

"The legacy of George H.W. Bush will be forever etched in the history of America and the world. It is a lifelong record of selfless patriotic service to our nation." — James A. Baker III, secretary of state in the Bush administration.

"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service_to be, in his words, "a thousand points of light" illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world." — President Donald Trump.

"I will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed. From the moment I met him as a young governor invited to his home in Kennebunkport, I was struck by the kindness he showed to Chelsea, by his innate and genuine decency, and by his devotion to Barbara, his children, and their growing brood." — Former President Bill Clinton.

"The world has lost a great leader; this country has lost one of its best; and I have lost one of my dearest friends. I am heartbroken." — Brent Scowcroft, Bush's national security adviser.

"Texans are genuinely honored that he (Bush) called the Lone Star State home and we collectively grieve this monumental loss. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

(George H.W. Bush) tried to "create a new international order based on justice and equality among nations" ... he never "forgot the Kuwaiti people and will remain in their memory." — Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

"Remembering President George H.W. Bush and the Americans With Disabilities Act. Millions of with Disabilities and who are Deaf or HOH (hard of hearing) lives have been changed for the better as a result of his signing this landmark legislation. My condolences to his entire family RIP #georgehwbush." — Actress Marlee Matlin, who herself is deaf, via Twitter

"President George H.W. Bush was the real deal. We fought but he was gracious enough to accept my apology. Through his daughter Dorothy, my friends Ron Kaufman and Mary Matalin, I got to know him. Rest in Peace #georgehwbush" — Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile, via Twitter

"I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight." — Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter