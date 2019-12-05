Quintet to perform holiday tunes

Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford will present concert with The Doug White Quintet and special guests Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The quintet will perform “Holidays on Jazz,” a diverse collection of classic jazz holiday tunes.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81392131055.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a community BYOB social.