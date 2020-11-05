Quince festival on tap at Sherman farm

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its seventh annual quince festival outdoors Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its seventh annual quince festival outdoors Nov. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person for a 1.5-hour reservation, from either 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 3 p.m., that will include four items made with farm-fresh quince: White Silo New York Times quince recipe with bacon, cipollini onions and balsamic reduction sauce; quince butternut squash soup and cheese plate with membrillo; quince mustard and French bread; and ginger panacotta with quince.

Additional non-quince food items will be available for vegetarians and those with other dietary restrictions.

A tent will be set up in case of rain. Guests must purchase a ticket to be guaranteed tent space.

Music will be provided by Dan Sawyer from noon to 3 p.m.

Reservations are limited and can be made at www.whitesilowinery.com.