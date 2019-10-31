Quince festival on tap at Sherman farm

White Silo Farm & Winery at 32 Route 37 East in Sherman will hold its sixth annual quince festival Nov. 2-3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Six dishes made with quince will be served for a fee: butternut squash and quince soup; quince cippolini onion and bacon; quince Pumpkin, quinoa salad with pomegranate seeds; quince and manchego empanada; panacotta with spiced quince and amaretti and hazelnut crumble; quince gingerbread cake; and pretzels with quince mustard.

Quince mustard will be available to take home, and live music with the Hummingbirds will be offered Nov. 2 from 1 to p.m. and Al Rivoli Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 pm.